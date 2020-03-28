Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of VFMF opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

