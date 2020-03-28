Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 94,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

VONE opened at $115.43 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.636 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

