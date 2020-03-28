Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 177.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

