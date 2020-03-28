Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.90% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period.

BGRN stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.