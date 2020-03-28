Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 466.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of EVO Payments worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Goldman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.01.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $13.94 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

