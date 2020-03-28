Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

KBWP opened at $52.52 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

