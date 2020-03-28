Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

EDV opened at $172.20 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

