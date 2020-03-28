Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000.

XMVM stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

