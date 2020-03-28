Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.47% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $8.12 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

