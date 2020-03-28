Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.16. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

