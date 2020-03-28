Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 303,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.65% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBT opened at $2.77 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

