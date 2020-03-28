Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,671 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

