Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 15,903 Shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.65% of Invesco China Real Estate ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAO opened at $25.93 on Friday. Invesco China Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Invesco China Real Estate ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.