Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $107.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $140.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.