Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.34% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

