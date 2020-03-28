Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144,232 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,089,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,598,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 417,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 196,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

