Jane Street Group LLC Sells 16,952 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 328,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

