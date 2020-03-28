Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $220.92 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $394.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.05 and its 200 day moving average is $309.66.

