Jane Street Group LLC Sells 46,369 Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $28.84 on Friday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

