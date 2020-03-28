Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,173 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.42. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7873 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

