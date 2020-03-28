Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $34.12 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

