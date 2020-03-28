Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,176,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $9,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,942,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of XP stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.94. XP Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.52.

XP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

