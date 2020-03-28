Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 215,863 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 215,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.01% of Itron worth $99,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $30,716,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $16,922,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $12,970,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $8,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens cut their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

