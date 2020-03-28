Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.25% of Moody’s worth $113,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $220.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

