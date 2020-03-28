Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.95% of BWX Technologies worth $115,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.