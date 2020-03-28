Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,489,680 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $104,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 239,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

