Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,552 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.37% of Simply Good Foods worth $118,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

SMPL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

