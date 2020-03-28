Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $100.07 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,226,364 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Occidental Petroleum worth $100,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.