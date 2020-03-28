Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $101.05 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,546 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.02% of Axis Capital worth $101,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after buying an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 161,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after buying an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS opened at $38.25 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other news, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

