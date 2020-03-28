Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $103.55 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 219,446 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $103,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,002,000 after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after acquiring an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 422,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,436,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,231,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

