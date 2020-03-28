Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $114.75 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,474 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.00% of UniFirst worth $114,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $144.95 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

