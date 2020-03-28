Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $115.51 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 214,028 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.46% of Heron Therapeutics worth $115,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

