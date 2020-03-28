Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $116.47 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $116,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $305.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

