Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.03 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,917,039 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,476,592 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.67% of Microsoft worth $8,027,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

