Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Marriott International worth $108,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $78.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.