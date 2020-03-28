Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 345,931 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 345,931 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.08% of Trimble worth $112,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

