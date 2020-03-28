Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,865 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.03% of Vistra Energy worth $115,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $16.39 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.