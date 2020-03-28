Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $116,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.