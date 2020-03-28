Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 105,112 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.72% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $118,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.77.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

