Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 42,048 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.58% of CDW worth $119,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 6.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.