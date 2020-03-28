Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 56,928 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.22% of Masimo worth $102,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Masimo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 956,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 262,920 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,444,000 after buying an additional 144,815 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,325,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $179.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

