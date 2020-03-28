Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.21 ($32.81).

JEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €14.72 ($17.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.98 and its 200-day moving average is €24.14. The stock has a market cap of $842.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €14.70 ($17.09) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

