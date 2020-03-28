JET8 (J8T) Market Cap Hits $74,651.19

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $74,651.19 and approximately $2,576.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

