JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 154.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

