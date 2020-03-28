Jibrel Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,466.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Coinrail. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $11,466.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

