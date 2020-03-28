Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

JCI stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

