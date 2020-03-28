Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Hits $14,308.90

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $14,308.90 and $635.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

