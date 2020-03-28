Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $14,308.90 and approximately $635.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

