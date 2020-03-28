Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post $191.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.10 million and the highest is $192.83 million. Kaman posted sales of $457.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $872.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.70 million to $873.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $897.92 million, with estimates ranging from $895.23 million to $900.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE KAMN opened at $37.33 on Friday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

