Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 740,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 27th total of 853,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

KAMN stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 205,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

